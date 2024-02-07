Eng
Russian missile assault kills one, injures at least 16 civilians, including a pregnant woman

Russian forces launched a massive missile attack on multiple locations in Ukraine, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, and Lviv oblasts. The attack killed one, injured at least 16 civilians, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure.
byYuri Zoria
07/02/2024
3 minute read
A fire in a multi-storey building caused by a Russian missile attack. Kyiv, 7 February 2024. Photo: Vladyslav Vasylchenko/Suspilne
On February 7 morning, Russian forces initiated another assault on Ukraine, employing attack drones and missiles across multiple locations, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, and Lviv oblasts. The attack inflicted casualties, with one fatality reported in Mykolaiv and at least 16 more civilians injured in Kyiv and Kharkiv.

Last December, Russia resumed its large-scale missile attacks on Ukraine, and continues conducting them in the morning once every few weeks, with small-scale missile strikes occurring every day. Such attacks often damage civilian infrastructure and cause casualties among civilians.

“Non-residential infrastructure” damaged in Kharkiv, three injured

At about 5 a.m., air raid alarms went off in Kharkiv Oblast, with reports of explosions by 6 a.m., confirmed later by Mayor Ihor Terekhov and regional head Oleh Syniehubov. By 6:26, Syniehubov reported hits in the Slobidsky district, citing damage to non-residential infrastructure.

Three people were treated after the strikes in Kharkiv, Kharkiv police chief Tymoshko said. Later the local Prosecutor’s Office elaborated that a 52-year-old woman, as well as 59- and 64-year-old men, were injured in the strikes in Kharkiv. All of the wounded are employees of enterprises in the Slobidskyi district and were treated on the spot.

According to preliminary reports, the Russians fired five S-300 missiles at Kharkiv, Suspilne says.

At least 13 injured in Kyiv

In Kyiv, initial explosions hit around 7 a.m., prompting Mayor Vitali Klitschko to confirm air defense operations. At 7:42 a.m., more blasts were reported, with military authorities confirming continued air defense activity.

Medics were dispatched to the Dniprovskyi district following the explosions. Power outages affected some buildings in the area, attributed to damage from missile debris to two high-voltage lines, as reported by Suspilne correspondents and Mayor Klitschko. The Kyiv City Military Administration added that Russian missile strikes damaged power lines in the Holosiivskyi and Dniprovskyi districts.

At 8:09, the mayor reported a fire at an 18-story building in the Holosiivskyi district, with firefighters en route. Later, he revealed car and auto repair shop fires, injuring at least one person.

As of 10:02 a.m., the number of casualties has increased to 13, with ten people, including a pregnant woman, hospitalized in the Holosiivskyi district, while three others injured in the Dniprovskyi district. Two of the three have been hospitalized, while one received medical assistance on-site, according to Vitali Klitschko.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that Russia targeted the capital with Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 missiles launched from Tu-95MS strategic bombers from Russian territory.

“The air alert in the capital lasted almost 3 hours. The missiles came at the capital in several waves from different directions. The air defense forces and means destroyed about two dozen enemy missiles over Kyiv and in the area of the capital,” the administration said.

Industrial facility hit in Lviv Oblast

On the morning of 7 February, at 07:32, explosions occurred in Drohobych, Suspilne reported. The Russian Federation attacked the Lviv region with missiles. An industrial facility was hit.
Maksym Kozytskyi, Lviv Regional Military Administration Head, says the Russian missile attack targeted an industrial facility in Drohobych City, partially destroying the building and causing a fire. There is currently no information on casualties.

“The fire is ongoing over an area of about 300 m². Firefighters are working at the scene,” Kozitsky wrote.

Also, one missile was shot down by air defense forces in the Stryi district of Lviv Oblast. There were no damage or injuries.

Man killed in attack on Mykolaiv

Around 6:00 and 6:05 a.m., Mykolaiv was shaken by explosions as Russian forces deployed Shahed drones and missiles. Residents reported a building ablaze in one district.

In a commentary to Suspilne, Deputy Mayor Anatolii Petrov said that about 60-70 homes had been damaged.

The site of a hit during Russia’s morning attack on Mykolaiv, 7 February 2024. Photo: Valentyna Hurova/Suspilne Mykolaiv

Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych confirmed one injury, while Vitaliy Kim reported a fire in a technical facility. Later, Senkevych announced the death of a man injured during the attack.

Explosions also rocked Cherkasy, possibly tied to air defense responses as Russian missiles traversed the region.

