Russian missile assault kills one, injures at least 16 civilians, including a pregnant woman

At about 5 a.m., air raid alarms went off in Kharkiv Oblast, with reports of explosions by 6 a.m., confirmed later by Mayor Ihor Terekhov and regional head Oleh Syniehubov. By 6:26, Syniehubov reported hits in the Slobidsky district, citing damage to non-residential infrastructure.

Three people were treated after the strikes in Kharkiv, Kharkiv police chief Tymoshko said. Later the local Prosecutor’s Office elaborated that a 52-year-old woman, as well as 59- and 64-year-old men, were injured in the strikes in Kharkiv. All of the wounded are employees of enterprises in the Slobidskyi district and were treated on the spot.

According to preliminary reports, the Russians fired five S-300 missiles at Kharkiv, Suspilne says.

At least 13 injured in Kyiv