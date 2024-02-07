Russian missile assault kills one, injures at least 16 civilians, including a pregnant woman

Industrial facility hit in Lviv Oblast
On the morning of 7 February, at 07:32, explosions occurred in Drohobych, Suspilne reported. The Russian Federation attacked the Lviv region with missiles. An industrial facility was hit.
Maksym Kozytskyi, Lviv Regional Military Administration Head, says the Russian missile attack targeted an industrial facility in Drohobych City, partially destroying the building and causing a fire. There is currently no information on casualties.
“The fire is ongoing over an area of about 300 m². Firefighters are working at the scene,” Kozitsky wrote.
Also, one missile was shot down by air defense forces in the Stryi district of Lviv Oblast. There were no damage or injuries.
Man killed in attack on Mykolaiv
Around 6:00 and 6:05 a.m., Mykolaiv was shaken by explosions as Russian forces deployed Shahed drones and missiles. Residents reported a building ablaze in one district.
In a commentary to Suspilne, Deputy Mayor Anatolii Petrov said that about 60-70 homes had been damaged.
Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych confirmed one injury, while Vitaliy Kim reported a fire in a technical facility. Later, Senkevych announced the death of a man injured during the attack.
Explosions also rocked Cherkasy, possibly tied to air defense responses as Russian missiles traversed the region.
