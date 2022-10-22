Ukraine under Russian missile attack: Russia keeps targeting energy infrastructure (updates)

Russian missile was shot down in Kyiv Oblast, Kyiv Police Chief Andrii Nebytov reported. Its wreckage fell in a forest causing no damage, according to him.

On the morning of 22 October 2022, Russia conducted several missile attacks on energy infrastructure facilities across Ukraine. Ukrainian air defenses managed to shoot down several rockets, although several more reached their targets causing power outages in Volyn, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad oblasts.

Mykolaiv Oblast Head reported the fly-over of Russian missiles towards Ukraine’s “west and center.” The Russian missiles were also spotted in Vinnytsia, Odesa, and Kyiv Oblast while air defenses were active in the Chernihiv skies.

The air defenses reportedly destroyed five missiles in Kyiv Oblast and a few more aerial targets in Odesa Oblast. Several missiles turned near Kyiv and flew towards the country’s west where the explosions occurred later.

Explosions were heard in northwestern Rivne and Lutsk, western Khmelnytskyi, and southern Kirovohrad oblast. Also, the city of Kovel, Volyn Oblast, saw an explosion followed by a large plume of smoke.

Ukrainian air defenses were active in the western Lviv and Chernivtsi oblasts, according to regional authorities. More explosions occurred in Cherkasy Oblast.

After the Russian missile strike, the authorities and local residents reported blackouts in Khmelnytskyi, and partially in Lutsk. There also are power and water outages in Rivne, according to Suspilne.

According to Lutsk mayor Ihor Polishchuk, an energy facility was hit, the blast wave damaged a one-family house, and one civilian received burns.

Missiles flew over Poltava Oblast, the oblast head reported. A missile hit an electric facility in Cherkasy Oblast leaving the Uman district without power, Cherkasy Oblast head Ihor Taburets reported. There are reports on explosions in Kropyvnytskyi.

Russia damaged energy infrastructure facilities in Odesa and Kirovohrad Oblasts, which caused power outages in some settlements, regional administrations reported.

The Ukrainian railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia reports that four out of 55 trains that are currently on the routes would reach their destinations 30 minutes later due to power outages at some sections of the railways:

“Due to the enemy attack on the energy infrastructure on Saturday morning, some sections remain de-energized, so trains are using reserve diesel locomotives,” Ukrzaliznytsia wrote.

The trains that are going to be delayed are Kyiv-Uzhhorod, Zaporizhzhia-Lviv, Kharkiv-Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv-Lutsk.

The extent of damage caused to energy facilities on October 22 may exceed those caused by the Russian strikes on October 10-11, Ukraine’s electricity transmission system operator Ukrenergo says.