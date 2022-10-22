Ukraine’s air defenses destroy 18 of 33 Russian missiles this morning, 10 kamikaze drones at night

On 22 October 22 at 7:00, Russian troops occupiers launched a massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine targeting critical infrastructure facilities in various regions of the country.

Ukraine’s Air Force Command reported that Russia used at least ten Tu-160 and Tu-95 strategic aircraft to launch 17 Kh-101 (Kh-555) cruise missiles from the area of Volgodonsk, Rostov Oblast Russia. Additionally, Russian ships in the Black Sea launched 16 Kalibr cruise missiles.

According to the command, Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, and mobile air defense groups destroyed a total of 18 missiles out of 33 launched by Russia in the areas of responsibility of the Air Commands South, Center”, and West.”

Earlier today, overnight into October 22, the air defenses of the Air Command South shot down 10 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones over Mykolaiv Oblast, the Command says.