SBU says it thwarted Russian missile strike plot targeting F-16s

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) counterintelligence has detained Russian FSB agents who were preparing missile strikes on airfields housing Ukrainian F-16 fighters, the agency’s press service says.

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Russia’s espionage and sabotage activities are on the rise in Ukraine, with the SBU regularly reporting arrests of suspected spies and saboteurs. For Russia, Western-made fighters in Ukrainian service are a priority targets both for propaganda purposes and due to the aircraft’s importance in Ukraine’s air defenses. So far, none of the Ukrainian F-16 have been confirmed destroyed by Russian attacks, despite frequent drone and missile strikes on airfields.

Military counterintelligence neutralized an FSB agent group that was hunting Ukrainian fighters and combat helicopters. Two individuals were allegedly caught red-handed while photographing an F-16 takeoff near one of Ukraine's military airfields. SBU says the arrested FSB agents were identified as two Kremenchuk residents aged 21 and 22.

The suspects’ mission involved collecting precise coordinates of main and reserve airfields and aviation infrastructure facilities for future missile strikes, according to the SBU. Beyond seeking geolocations, they reportedly installed surveillance cameras to monitor Ukrainian aviation activity. Their FSB handler demanded written reports with photographs documenting equipment types at each facility.

The young men planned to travel by bus through five Ukrainian regions, intending to rent accommodation near potential targets for multi-day surveillance operations, as per the SBU report.

SBU officers exposed both alleged agents at the initial stage of reconnaissance activity, documented their unsuccessful visits to several regions, and arrested them while photographing F-16 fighters, the report states.

SBU investigators charged the suspects under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 2 of Article 111 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code for treason committed by a group with prior conspiracy under martial law. They remain in custody without bail and face life imprisonment with property confiscation.

