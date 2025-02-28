Support us on Patreon
Ukraine develops fiber-optic module fitting for all drones, integrates optical navigation module

Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces are testing a universal fiber-optic module designed for all drone types, while a US firm installs its optical navigation technology.
28/02/2025
The “Silkworm” fiber optic module on a drone. Photo: Unmanned Systems Forces.
Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces have introduced universal fiber-optic navigation modules, named Shovkopryad (“Silkworm”), designed for integration into air, ground, and maritime drones. The fiber-optic system, currently undergoing field tests, enhances drone resilience against electronic warfare by eliminating reliance on traditional radio signals.

As the Russo-Ukrainian all-out war continues, Ukraine’s focus on enhancing drone technology reflects the growing importance of unmanned warfare on the battlefield. Drone warfare innovations have become a defining feature of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Unmanned vehicles of various sizes, operating in the air, on land, and at sea, play a central role, with technology advancing rapidly from both sides.

Militarnyi reports that the new fiber-optic module is compatible with FPV drones, allowing them to maintain full maneuverability and operate beyond 20 km. Ukrainian drone operators reported no performance difference between traditional radio-controlled drones and those equipped with the Shovkopryad system.

Two versions of the system exist for kamikaze drones – one with an integrated warhead and another with a built-in battery for extended operations. The Unmanned Systems Forces plan to scale up integration across various combat platforms.

Ukraine has increased fiber-optic drone production, lowering costs and improving military access. While China remains the main supplier of fiber-optic cables for FPV drones, Ukrainian factories now spool fiber locally, enhancing reliability and operational efficiency.

US company Vermeer provides optical navigation for Ukrainian drones

Militarnyi also reports US defense technology firm Vermeer has been integrating its optical navigation system into Ukrainian strike and reconnaissance drones, eliminating reliance on GPS signals, which can be jammed. The compact module includes day/night cameras, a computational unit, and preloaded 3D terrain maps, generated from high-resolution satellite images.

Vermeer optic navigation system. Photo: Militarnyi.

According to Vermeer CEO Brian Stream, the system is already operational on 40–50 drones. Its inertial navigation feature allows drones to function effectively at various altitudes, regardless of GPS availability, making them immune to electronic jamming.

