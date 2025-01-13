Eng
Esp

Forbes: Drones give Ukraine first tank advantage in war with Russia

For the first time since Russia’s invasion, Ukrainian tank crews operate freely near the front while their opponents shoot blindly from miles back.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
13/01/2025
2 minute read
I am confident Russia will lose this year. Here’s why
Ukrainian tank on the frontline. Photo: General Staff via Facebook
Forbes: Drones give Ukraine first tank advantage in war with Russia

Ukraine has gained its first tank advantage over Russia in specific areas of the front line, Forbes war correspondent David Axe reports. The shift comes after 35 months of full-scale war, driven by Ukraine’s successful use of drones.

This development signals a significant change in battlefield dynamics, where innovative drone tactics neutralize Russia’s traditional armor superiority. It shows how relatively cheap unmanned aircraft are reshaping modern warfare, allowing the defending force to challenge a numerically stronger opponent.

“The enemy has achieved sufficient scale and variety in its drones and has honed its tactics for their use,” a Russian military blogger wrote in a post translated by Estonian analyst WarTranslated.

Russian tanks now operate only “from covered positions” miles behind the front line, effectively turning them into makeshift artillery.

Ukrainian tanks, meanwhile, can move freely near the front line due to better drone coverage and electronic warfare capabilities. Russian drone operations suffer from poor quality control and Ukrainian jamming, giving Ukrainian forces more room to maneuver.

The exception is in Kursk Oblast, where Russia uses advanced fiber-optic drones that can’t be jammed by traditional means. These drones helped stop a Ukrainian attack on 5 January, damaging several Western-made tanks, including American M-1 Abrams and German Leopard 2s.

This marks a major change from 2022 when Ukrainian tanks rarely engaged in direct combat due to Russia’s superior artillery and air power. While Russia still has plenty of anti-tank missiles, David Axe believes Ukraine’s main limitation now is a lack of infantry rather than tank capability.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts