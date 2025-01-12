Eng
Russian attack on elderly care facility in Russia’s Kursk Oblast leaves one dead, military says

In total, Russian attacks on Ukraine-controlled Sudzha area have resulted in 36 civilian deaths and over 100 injuries, with continued strikes threatening the local population.
12/01/2025
Internat (nursing home) for the elderly in Russia’s Sudzha damaged in Russia’s bomb attack on 11 January 2024. Photo: Telegram/Ukraine 365
Russian attack on elderly care facility in Russia’s Kursk Oblast leaves one dead, military says

Russian military aviation conducted two airstrikes on a nursing home in Sudzha town in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, on the evening of 11 January, Suspilne reported citing Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, press officer of the military commandant’s office in Kursk Oblast.

Ukraine started its incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast last August, and within the first few weeks, Ukrainian forces took control of approximately 1,300 square kilometers of Russian territory. By now, the Russians had retaken more than half of the Ukraine-controlled territory.

According to Dmytrashkivskyi, one woman sustained a severe arm injury during the attack and died by morning. The facility housing elderly and disabled residents suffered extensive damage, with all windows and doors destroyed.

The condition of the people is quite severe at present,” Dmytrashkivskyi reported on Ukrainian TV, noting that residents include people with disabilities, Parkinson’s disease, post-stroke conditions, and mental illness.

Ukrinform says Dmytrashkivskyi noted that Russian authorities conducted the strikes despite knowing civilians were present in the facility. The nursing home houses over 70 people among approximately 2,000 civilians in Ukrainian-controlled areas of Kursk Oblast.

Casualty figures released by the military commandant’s office indicate 36 civilians have died and more than 100 have been wounded due to Russian aviation, artillery, and mortar strikes in the Sudzha district since the beginning of Ukrainian military operations in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

