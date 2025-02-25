Russian missile and drone attack injures at least three civilians in Ukraine

Ukraine experienced a combined air attack overnight and early morning on 25 February 2025, as Russian forces deployed one-way strike drones and cruise missiles across the country. An air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine at 6:00, according to Radio Liberty.

In Sumy, at least two people were injured after Shahed-type explosive drones struck the area, reported Serhii Kryvosheienko, head of the city military administration.

“There is damage to balcony frames and windows in a multi-story building. Relevant services are working at the site,” he stated via Telegram.

Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that a 44-year-old woman was injured in Obukhiv district as a result of the air attack. Several detached houses were also damaged in the area.

According to airspace monitoring Telegram channels, missiles were lost from radar within Zhytomyr Oblast, with no reports of the strike’s consequences.

Air defense operations

Ukraine’s Air Force announced that air defense forces shot down six cruise missiles and 133 drones across nine oblasts during the night, while another 79 drones were lost from radar tracking without causing damage.

The Air Force explained that during the night of 25 February (from 19:00 on 24 February), the Russians attacked with 213 Shahed strike UAVs and various types of decoy drones launched from Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia. Additionally, Russia launched 7 Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers.

The Air Force’s data suggest that at least one drone and one missile might have penetrated the air defenses.

“As of 11:00, the downing of 6 Kh-101 cruise missiles and 133 Shahed-type strike UAVs and other types of drones has been confirmed in Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts,” the Air Force stated on Telegram.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Air Force and Defense Forces. Kyiv and Zhytomyr oblasts suffered damage, according to Air Force.

Poland, a NATO ally, scrambled “military aviation” in its airspace in response to the Russian missile strikes in western Ukraine, the country’s Operational Command said in a statement posted to X, according to ABC News.

“Due to the activity of long-range aviation of the Russian Federation carrying out strikes on objects located, among others, in western Ukraine, military aviation has begun operating in Polish airspace,” the command stated.

There were no reports on Polish aircraft shooting down any air targetes.

In related news, rescue workers recovered the body of a person killed in a five-story building in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast that was hit by Russian forces on the morning of 22 February, according to Serhii Horbunov, head of the City Military Administration.

The death toll from the 22 February attacks on Kostiantynivka has risen to four, with eight people wounded.

