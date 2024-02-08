Eng
One killed, seven injured in Russian night shelling of Donetsk’s Selydove

Russian shelling attacks kill one and injured seven civilians in Selydove, Donetsk Oblast, damaging residential buildings, educational facilities, and cars, per local authorities.
byYuri Zoria
08/02/2024
1 minute read
Aftermath of Russian shelling attacks on Selydove, Donetsk Oblast, on 7-8 February 2024. Photo: Facebook/Vadym Filashkin
One person was killed, and seven others were injured, including a child, as a result of the night shelling of Selydove, Donetsk Oblast, according to the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, who wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrinform reported.

Russian forces carry out regular attacks on frontline settlements along the entire front, terrorizing the locals who still remain in such localities, and destroying infrastructure in such towns and villages. Such attacks often cause civilian casualties.

“At least one person was killed and seven injured as a result of the night shelling of Selydove. Among the injured is a child born in 2017,” he noted.

According to Filashkin, the Russians shelled the city seven times, damaging seven high-rise buildings, three detached houses, three educational institutions, and an administrative building. In addition, eight cars were damaged.

“These are only the preliminary results. We are establishing the exact level of damage,” he added.

