One killed, seven injured in Russian night shelling of Donetsk’s Selydove

One person was killed, and seven others were injured, including a child, as a result of the night shelling of Selydove, Donetsk Oblast, according to the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, who wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrinform reported.

Russian forces carry out regular attacks on frontline settlements along the entire front, terrorizing the locals who still remain in such localities, and destroying infrastructure in such towns and villages. Such attacks often cause civilian casualties.