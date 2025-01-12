Oil depot blaze in Russia’s Engels on fifth day after Ukrainian strike

A strategic oil storage facility in Engels, Saratov Oblast, Russia, continues burning for the fifth consecutive day following a Ukrainian drone strike, with at least three fuel tanks destroyed for now.
On 12 January, Saratov Oblast Governor Roman Busargin reported via Telegram that “controlled fuel burning” continues at the “industrial facility” in Engels. Local authorities previously declared a state of emergency in the area. On 10 January, the same official claimed the fuel burnout could continue for “about two more days.”
Russian publication Kommersant reported that Alexey Kostyuk, first deputy head of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry’s Saratov Oblast division, said that two firefighters died battling the blaze and will be awarded posthumously.
Latest reports indicate the attack and the subsequent ongoing fire destroyed three fuel tanks and damaged six others, disabling storage capacity of nearly 800,000 tons. The Ukrainian General Staff noted that the strike created significant logistics problems for the Russian army and substantially reduced its capability to conduct strikes against Ukrainian cities and civilian objects.
As of 2023, this airbase was the only facility hosting Tu-160 and Tu-95 strategic bombers, capable of carrying nuclear weapons, and regularly launching cruise missile strikes against Ukraine.
Related:
- Engels-2 bomber base fuel supply burns after Ukrainian 32-drone night raid on Russia
- Russians shift to civilian fuel trucks for military logistics amid Ukrainian strikes
- Drones target two airbases in southern Russia’s Rostov Oblast (video)
- Frontline report: Ukrainian deep strikes inside Russia cripple logistics and military command
- Fire engulfs Smolensk oil depot in Russia after alleged drone strike (video)
- Fire breaks out in occupied Sevastopol bay following drone attack