Ukraine conducts first-ever strike on major Russian arms hub in Udmurtia 1,500 km from border

A drone strike reportedly damaged a military factory in Izhevsk, shattering windows and allegedly injuring one person at a facility producing unmanned aerial vehicles and defense equipment.
Yuri Zoria
17/11/2024
Izhevsk Electromechanical Plant Kupol, home to a monument of the Osa-AKM mobile anti-aircraft missile system it used to manufacture. Illustrative photo: Wikimedia Commons/Tara Amingu.
A Ukrainian drone struck a Russian military factory in Izhevsk, located approximately 1,500 kilometers from Ukraine, marking the first attack on this major arms manufacturing hub.

The attack continues Ukraine’s drone strikes on Russian rear facilities, including airfields, ammunition depots, fuel sites, arms production facilities, and other military targets, as Kyiv’s Western allies withhold permission to use their missiles inside Russia.

The incident occurred in the early hours of 17 November when an explosion was reported at the Kupol factory, one of Russia’s largest defense industry enterprises, Liga says. According to Udmurtia Governor Alexander Brechalov, the drone hit a factory workshop at 101 Lenin Street.

CCTV footage captured the explosion:

The Kupol factory, one of Russia’s largest defense enterprises, produces Tor-M2E air defense systems, training complexes, gyroscopes, nanocomposites, materials for nuclear plants, and industrial equipment. Since July 2023, it has manufactured Garpiya-A1 drones using Chinese components. Sanctioned by the EU, US, Canada, Ukraine, and Switzerland, the factory is accused of supplying arms supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The attack resulted in broken windows at the facility, though no serious structural damage was reported,” Brechalov said, adding that while staff were evacuated, one employee allegedly sustained injuries.

Local Telegram channels circulated videos showing explosions and flashes at the site. The ASTRA Russian news Telegram channel reported that the drone targeted a facility producing unmanned aerial vehicles, though this information remains unconfirmed.

Andrii Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, later confirmed that the drones targeted the Izhevsk Electromechanical Plant Kupol. According to Kovalenko, the facility manufactures Tor air defense systems, radar stations, and various military components.

