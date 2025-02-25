Support us on Patreon
Russia’s Ryazan oil refinery halts operations after Ukrainian drone strike yesterday

The facility producing 13.1 million tons daily is now completely offline, Reuters says, citing sources.
byYuri Zoria
25/02/2025
2 minute read
Fire at Russia’s Ryazan oil refinery after a drone strike on 24 February 2025. Photo: Screenshot from a social media video
Russia’s Ryazan oil refinery has completely suspended operations following an attack by Ukrainian drones on 24 February, three industry sources told Reuters.

The Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil processing facilities are part of the ongoing efforts to disrupt Russian supply lines and logistics supporting their occupation forces. Throughout 2024, Ukraine regularly struck oil depots and refineries in Russia, significantly escalating long-range drone attacks on Russian fuel facilities in early 2025.

According to the sources, the main crude distillation unit at the refinery, CDU-6, caught fire during the attack, forcing the plant to fully halt oil processing. The CDU-6 unit has a capacity, representing about 48% of the facility’s total refining capacity.

The Ryazan refinery, owned by Rosneft, processed 13.1 million tons (262,000 barrels per day) in 2024, accounting for almost 5% of Russia’s total refining throughput. According to source-based data, the facility produced 2.3 million tons of gasoline, 3.4 million tons of diesel, 4.2 million tons of fuel oil, and 1 million tons of jet fuel.

Ukraine’s military confirmed on 24 February that its drones had hit the Ryazan oil refinery overnight, with at least five explosions reported in the vicinity of the facility.

Pavel Malkov, governor of Ryazan Oblast, acknowledged on Telegram that “falling debris” from allegedly destroyed Ukrainian drones had sparked a fire at an industrial enterprise in the region, though he did not provide specific details about the affected facility.

One source who spoke to Reuters indicated the plant might partially resume operations within several days. The refinery could potentially activate its CDU-4 and CDU-3 prime distillation units while CDU-6 undergoes repairs. These secondary units have a combined refining capacity of around 145,000 barrels per day, or approximately 41% of the plant’s installed refining capacity, according to the sources and Reuters’ calculations.

This incident marks the third drone attack on the facility this year and was also targeted last year. The Ryazan refinery had partially resumed oil processing and loading of motor fuels to railway tanks on 11 February after remaining idle for 18 days following another Ukrainian drone attack on 24 January.

