Ukraine air defense shot down 54 out of 69 missiles Russia launched – Ukraine C-in-C

Ukraine’s anti-aircraft defense in the morning of December 29 destroyed 54 Russian cruise missiles out of 69 launched by Russia, according to preliminary data, Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi reported.

“The enemy continues missile terror against peaceful citizens of Ukraine. This morning, the aggressor launched air and sea-based cruise missiles, anti-aircraft guided missiles to the S-300 air defense system at the energy infrastructure of our country.

According to preliminary data, a total of 69 missiles were used in the strike. The forces and means of Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 54 enemy cruise missiles. We will withstand and win!”.