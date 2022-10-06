Five FSB officers, two Russan high-ranking military officials killed in blast in occupied Kherson

On 5 October, Kherson Regional Council Member Serhii Khlan said that Russian FSB officers and high-ranking military officials were killed in occupied Kherson when the blast targeted a Ninel hotel, in which invaders preferred to spend time. According to local residents, seven invaders were killed, UkrInform reported.

