First train since Feb 24 arrived in south Ukrainian Mykolaiv City

The first train since the start of Russia's all-out war, train #122/121 Kyiv/Mykolaiv, arriving at the Mykolaiv railway station on 15 November 2022. Photo: Nazariy Rubanyak/Suspilne Mykolaiv
 

On 15 November, train №122/121 Kyiv-Mykolaiv arrived at the railway station of the south-Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv. This is the first passenger train at the station since February 24. According to the head of the passenger train, Bohdan Stadnyk, there were approximately 50 passengers in total, Suspilne reports.

With this train, the Ukrainian railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia restored the railway connection with Mykolaiv.

The recent liberation of Kherson City and the northeastern part of Kherson Oblast moved the frontline further south improving the security situation in Mykolaiv which has now become less vulnerable to Russian unguided rockets used to hit the city for months.

Mykolaiv was about 28 kilometers away from the front and often suffered from Russian artillery and multiple rocket launchers, now the city is about 60 kilometers away from the front, which put it out of range of Russian barrel artillery, and now only the longest-range Russian MLRS systems can theoretically reach it. The city, however, still remains vulnerable to Russian missile and drone attacks like all Ukrainian cities.

 

 

