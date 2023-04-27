Russia hits residential area in Mykolaiv with missiles killing at least one, injuring 23

Residential building in Mykolaiv after a Russian missile strike in the early hours of 27 April 2023. Photo: source.

During the early hours of 27 April, Russian forces launched a missile strike on the southern city of Mykolaiv, targeting residential areas with four missiles. As of 07:00, reports confirm one civilian fatality and 23 injuries resulting from the Russian attack.

Explosions rang out in Mykolaiv at 00:58, after which an air raid alert was declared in the city and region, according to Suspilne. The Telegram account of the Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration reported during the Russian attack that, according to preliminary information, Russians had launched four S-300 surface-to-air missiles in their secondary ground attack role to hit the city. As of 2:07, the Administration said one civilian was killed in the attack and 15 injured.

Later, both Mykolaiv Oblast Administration and the Operational Command South said Russia used the ship-launched Kalibr cruise missiles.

Unlike the highly imprecise S-300 missiles in their ground-attack role, the Kalibr is a high-precision weapon:

“Given that this is a high-precision weapon that works on targeting coordinates, it is an obvious fact of terrorizing civilians,” the Operational Command South said in a statement.

“The enemy attacked Mykolaiv with Kalibr precision-guided missiles, using terrain features to pass through the bottom of the radar waves that could detect it,” Mykolaiv Administration Head’s spokesperson Viktoria Oliinyk told Suspilne.

The Oblast Administration says the missiles hit a historic building, and damaged several more houses – a multi-storey apartment building and two detached homes.

Tags: Mykolaiv, Russian missile attacks