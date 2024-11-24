Eng
Türkiye straits closure contributed to thwarting Russian naval assault on Ukraine’s ports, diplomat says

“Türkiye’s decision to close the straits prevented Russia from leveraging its maritime superiority to seize Odesa, Mykolaiv … through operations from the sea,” Ambassador Bodnar stated.
Yuri Zoria
24/11/2024
Russian Navy landing ship Kaliningrad seen passing through the Dardanelles on 8 February 2022. Photo: Yörük Işık, via navalnews.com.
Combined with Ukraine’s successful defense operations, Türkiye’s strategic closure of the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits in 2022 played a crucial role in preventing Russia from capturing key Ukrainian port cities, Ukrinform reports.

Ukrainian forces have successfully destroyed or heavily damaged approximately 25% of the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s large ships, including their flagship missile cruiser Moskva, since Russia started its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Türkiye’s enforcement of the Montreux Convention has prevented Russia from sending reinforcements to the Black Sea, enabling Ukraine to continue degrading Moscow’s naval assets in the region.

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Türkiye Vasyl Bodnar told Ukrinform that the implementation of the Montreux Convention since the outset of the ongoing all-out war has been instrumental in protecting Ukraine’s Black Sea coast.

“One of the key stages of Ukraine’s defense was Türkiye’s closure of the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits,” Bodnar said.

The ambassador explained that following the sinking of the Moskva, two additional Russian cruisers remained stationed in the Mediterranean Sea, unable to enter the Black Sea.

“I believe Türkiye’s decision to close the straits prevented Russia from leveraging its maritime superiority to seize Odesa, Mykolaiv, and other territories that, according to Moscow’s plans, were to be occupied through operations from the sea,” Bodnar stated.

Additionally, Türkiye has emerged as a vital transport hub for Ukraine, Bodnar noted. He highlighted improved logistics arrangements, saying,

“Today, a visa-free regime is in place, allowing Ukrainian companies to move critical cargoes from Turkish and other ports through Turkish territory without needing additional licenses or permits.”

