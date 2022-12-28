Electricity deficit in Ukrainian power grid grows after Russia’s fresh shelling

The Ukrainian power transmission system operator Ukrenergo says that as of 28 December, the electricity deficit in the system has increased “due to the stop of some units of power plants due to the shelling of gas infrastructure in the eastern region,” although thanks to the relatively warm weather power consumption limits weren’t applied for four days during the night hours.
Overall, however, “the available capacity in the system is not enough to meet all the needs of consumers in the country. In this regard, all regions were informed about consumption limits, the excess of which leads to the need for emergency outages,” Ukrenergo noted.
The power grid has suffered 9 Russian missile and 12 UAV attacks in the last three months, Ukrenergo says. This resulted in large-scale and complex damage to the generation facilities and transmission systems.
“Their restoration requires significant resources and time. The Ukrenergo’s repair teams, electricity producers, and distribution system operators are working continuously,” Ukrenergo reported.
Earlier, Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said that all gas-fired boiler houses in his region had stopped due to damage to the main gas pipeline in Kharkiv Oblast due to Russian shelling.
Meanwhile, the National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom confirmed the operation of all nine reactors of Ukrainian nuclear power plants – Rivne, Khmelnytskyi, and Pivdennoukrainska – are at the highest possible capacity.
