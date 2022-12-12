Russia produces 40 high-precision missiles per month – Ukrainian intelligence

Russia produces around 40 modern precision missiles a month, Vadym Skibitskyi, representative of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate, told the New York Times.
According to him, while Russia’s stockpiles of its most modern, precision missiles are widely believed to be running low, Russian weapons factories built 240 precision Kh-101 cruise missiles and about 120 of the sea-based Kalibr cruise missiles since the start of the war, which works out to about 40 new missiles per month.
He also said that Russia is shooting at Ukraine with the same missiles and bombers that Ukraine handed over to Russia when it rescinded its nuclear status in exchange for security guarantees under the Budapest Memorandum.
Russia using old Ukrainian missiles launched from formerly Ukrainian bombers against Ukraine, general says – NYT
