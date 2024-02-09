France to help Ukraine restore Odesa’s cultural heritage damaged by Russian attacks

France will help Ukraine restore museums and cultural monuments in Odesa (southern Ukraine) that were damaged by Russian missile and drone attacks, French Special Envoy for Ukraine’s Relief and Reconstruction of Ukraine Pierre Heilbronn said following his visit to Odesa.

Although Odesa is far from the frontlines, Russia attacks the city almost every week using kamikaze drones and long-range missiles that have already damaged the historic center of Odesa, which is on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

“The cultural institutions of Odesa have survived. However, they need support from international partners. Needs of conservation professionals to restore what was damaged, and more cooperation to boost attractivity. The French government is now designing a set of solutions to meet those urgent needs,” Pierre Heilbronn wrote on Twitter (X).

Pierre Heilbronn noted that Russian attacks have damaged about a hundred cultural heritage sites in Odesa since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, and also reminded that Odesa is a sister city of Marseille (southern France).

