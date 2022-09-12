How Germany’s industrial giants help Russia manufacture weapons of war ~~

Air defense systems produced by Russia's key weapons manufacturer Almaz Antey, like these S-400, are manufactured thanks to presence of German companies on the Russian market. Photo: Alekesi Malgavko/RIA Novosti

Article by: Anton Mykytiuk

Despite sanctions, German companies Walter, Schunk, and Kemmler continue to operate in Russia. This gives desperate Moscow much-needed access to modern technologies and feeds Putin’s destructive war in Ukraine, helping it keep servicing and producing airplanes, missiles, and tanks.

What allows Russia’s military-industrial complex (MIC) to continually manufacture and repair military equipment, which then devastates Ukrainian cities?

Foreign companies play a major role by supplying Russia with hardware and service maintenance.

Despite previous sanctions imposed against the Russian MIC in 2014 and the most recent sanctions packages, Russian defense enterprises continue to purchase and use hardware supplied by foreign companies.

Russia has long struggled to produce high-quality technological solutions they regularly like to boast about. For this reason, Moscow is constantly searching for legal loopholes to ensure its military-industrial complex is supplied with the most advanced hardware.

In turn, foreign businesses continue to cooperate and provide service maintenance to the state accused of sponsoring terrorism.

Which German companies continue to cooperate with Russia’s MIC

1. Walter: a German metalworking company supplying equipment to Russian defense giants

Germany’s Walter AG is considered one of the world’s leading metalworking companies and offers an extensive range of products in demand all over the world.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the company has not issued a statement regarding the termination of its activities in Russia, and Russian businesses continue to procure their equipment through domestic tenders.

Walter AG is a long-term and large-scale supplier of equipment to Russian defense companies. The company has a multitude of operating representative offices in Russia.

Most organizations that use Walter’s equipment are owned by defense giants like Almaz-Antey, Rostec, Rosatom, and Roskosmos. The majority of these companies are under EU and US sanctions.

Walter’s Russian representative office supplied its products to the Russian Mayak plant, which produces nuclear weapons and isotopes, and to the Splav plant, which manufactures Grad, Uragan, and Smerch multiple launch rocket systems (MRLS).

Furthermore, Walter AG’s products are utilized by the Obukhov State Plant, (a subsidiary of Almaz-Antey), which manufactures command posts for strategic missile forces.

The company’s products are also found at the Uralvagon plant, which produces T-14 “Armata” and T-72 tanks.

Therefore, Walter AG’s products are critical to most enterprises that form part of the Russian MIC, particularly those that are under sanctions. Furthermore, the company continues servicing its equipment.

2. Schunk: metal processing for Russia’s sanctioned aviation plants

But that is not all. Russia’s MIC relies on another German company for its equipment. Its name is Schunk GmbH & Co. KG.

Schunk is a metal processing manufacturer. It has 34 subsidiaries and trading partners in more than 50 countries around the world.

Just as Walter AG, Schunk has not issued a statement regarding the suspension of activities in Russia. Russian businesses continue to procure Schunk’s equipment through domestic tenders.

The company has a representative office in St. Petersburg – SCHUNK Intec OOO.

Its Russian subsidiary supplied equipment to the Sukhoi plant, a Russian manufacturer of aircraft for military and civilian purposes.

Schunk products are also used by the Ulyanovsk Mechanical Plant, which produces the Buk, Tunguska, and Shilka air defense systems, as well as by the Ulan-Ude aviation plant.

All these manufacturers are owned by Almaz-Antey, Rostec, Rosatom, as well as other Russian state-owned enterprises currently sanctioned by the EU and US.

Thus, these businesses will continue receiving maintenance support from the Russian representative office of Schunk, since the company has ignored Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

3. Kemmler: a German tools company helping Russia maintain its nuclear shield

The German company Kemmler GmbH is also currently supporting the Russian military complex. It manufactures innovative and high-precision machine tools and specializes in tooling production for lathes and milling machines.

The company does not have an official representative office in Russia, but it operates in the Russian market through an extensive supplier network.

The company’s products are used at Uralmashzavod, the Mayak plant, and the Votkin Machine-Building Plant. The latter manufactures Topol-M missiles, which form the basis of Russia’s nuclear shield. Among Kemmler’s customers is the Kalashnikov Group, producing 90% of all small arms in Russia, the NPO Novator, which produces air defense systems, and the Stupino Machine-Building Plant, which manufactures helicopter engines.

Complicity in Russian war crimes

All foreign companies supplying or servicing Russian equipment should understand one important thing. External support and imported hardware permit Russian military factories to continue to manufacture and service military equipment used in the war on Ukraine, its cities, and its people.

Allowing Russian invaders to continue using their equipment is identical to helping Russia commit war crimes. All foreign companies must immediately stop supplying equipment and providing service support to Russian businesses.

One hopes that these companies will not only face the legal consequences but will also take responsibility for their actions and will cease cooperating with Russia.

Currently, while German citizens and authorities express their support for Ukraine, including military aid, some German companies remain operational in Russia.

The German government should pay close attention to this and should prohibit German companies from cooperating with Russia.

This is the only way to prevent Russia from having access to modern technologies.

Anton Mykytiuk is a member of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine Civil Oversight Council and an expert at the Economic Security Council of Ukraine

Tags: Germany, Russian weapons, Sanctions