At least three killed, 42 injured in Russia’s missile strike on center of Donetsk’s Kramatorsk (updated)

Aftermath of a Russian missile strike on central Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast on 27 June 2023. Photo: President's Office.

Local residents of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, heard explosions at about 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on 27 June 2023.

According to Donetsk Oblast Military Administration Head Pavlo Kyrylenko and the President’s Office Head, Andrii Yermak, Russians fired two missiles, one of which hit a detached home neighborhood in Bilenke village near the city, and another struck a pizzeria in central Kramatorsk.

As of 21:50, the death toll was at three, and the injury toll rose to 25, Yermak reported. The local police told Donbas.Realii that one of the killed in the attack was a child. Among the injured were a child and three foreign citizens, according to Kyrylenko. The search and rescue operation was underway since people were still reportedly trapped under the rubble of the pizzeria.

“Numerous houses, shops, cafes and other establishments were damaged near the site of the hit,” Kyrylenko said.

Update:

As of 22:00, the Russian attack on Kramatorsk killed three people, including a child, and injured 42, according to the National Police, Suspilne reports. Rescuers continue to clear the rubble.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Kramatorsk, Russian missile strikes