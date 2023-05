S-300 missiles hit buildings in Sloviansk and Kramatorsk amid air alert

Following a large-scale air alert announced in all regions of Ukraine except for the western ones, in Sloviansk, 2 S-300 missiles hit a building of Zeus Ceramics factory; in Kramatorsk, an administrative building of NKMZ [machine-building plant] was damaged, Donetsk Oblast Head Pavlo Kyrylenko reported. “According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties,” he added.

