Ukraine and EU start a program to change 50 million old incandescent lamps for LED lamps to save electricity

The program for the free exchange of incandescent lamps for LED lamps is scheduled to begin on 1 January 2023 in Ukraine. It will contribute to the decrease of energy consumption in the country where Russia is trying to destroy Ukraine’s energy system with missile attacks. The program was announced by Ukraine’s Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko on TV air.

“There is a proposal by the government of Ukraine to replace 50 million old incandescent lamps with LED lamps. We announced this initiative to our international partners, and the first to join this initiative was the European Union, which said it is ready to finance the replacement of 30 million lamps for Ukrainians,” she said.

The Ministry of Economy is currently working on completing the necessary procedures with the EU by the end of the year. Since 1 January 2023, people over the age of 18 in Ukraine can upload applications on the Diya portal of state services or visit the “Ukrposhta” post service to exchange old incandescent lamps for new LED lamps free of charge. One person can replace five light bulbs and thus contribute to the introduction of energy-saving technologies, as LED lamps consume 7-8 times less electricity.

The Ministry of Economy clarified that 40% of electricity in Ukraine is consumed by the population. Replacing 50 million light bulbs can save the electricity produced by one nuclear reactor with a capacity of 1 megawatt.