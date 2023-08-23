Ukraine’s PM Shmyhal meets with Moldova’s PM Recean, agree on joint border control

On 23 August, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal held a meeting with Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean, during which the ministers agreed to control state borders jointly, Shmyhal announced on his TG channel.

“We noted our progress in developing logistics amid Russia’s blocking of the grain corridor in the Black Sea. A quick decision on constructing a bridge across the Dniester, developing checkpoints, and railroad connections are all significant and crucial for us,” Shmyhal wrote.

📹Denys Shmyhal/TG channelhttps://t.co/LhCDpp266O pic.twitter.com/d1EFEWW5g4 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 23, 2023

According to Shmyhal, the ministers also discussed cooperation on further European integration of the countries.

“We are grateful for support since the first days of the full-scale war. I hope that today’s visit of the Moldovan delegation will contribute to further developing our bilateral contacts and productive dialogue,” Ukraine’s PM added.

Previously, the Moldovan parliament ratified an agreement between the governments of Moldova and Ukraine on the construction of a bridge across the Dnister, which will be 641 meters long to connect the Ukrainian city of Yampil and the Moldovan border village of Cosauti.

