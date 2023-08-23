Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukraine’s PM Shmyhal meets with Moldova’s PM Recean, agree on joint border control

byIryna Voichuk
23/08/2023
1 minute read
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean. Credit: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



On 23 August, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal held a meeting with Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean, during which the ministers agreed to control state borders jointly, Shmyhal announced on his TG channel.

We noted our progress in developing logistics amid Russia’s blocking of the grain corridor in the Black Sea. A quick decision on constructing a bridge across the Dniester, developing checkpoints, and railroad connections are all significant and crucial for us,” Shmyhal wrote.

According to Shmyhal, the ministers also discussed cooperation on further European integration of the countries.

We are grateful for support since the first days of the full-scale war. I hope that today’s visit of the Moldovan delegation will contribute to further developing our bilateral contacts and productive dialogue,” Ukraine’s PM added.

Credit: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine

Previously, the Moldovan parliament ratified an agreement between the governments of Moldova and Ukraine on the construction of a bridge across the Dnister, which will be 641 meters long to connect the Ukrainian city of Yampil and the Moldovan border village of Cosauti.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts