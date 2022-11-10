EU Parliament approves agreements to ease the transport of goods between the EU, Ukraine, and Moldova 

The European Union has approved agreements with Ukraine and Moldova to ease the cross-border transport of goods.
The agreements will facilitate road freight transport, allowing haulers to transit through, and operate between, each other’s territories without the need for related permits.
“In addition, the EU-Ukraine agreement will allow Ukrainian drivers to continue using their existing Ukrainian driving licenses and certificates of professional competence to drive in the EU.”
The agreements are a part of the response of the EU to the disruptions in the transport sectors caused by the Russian war and aimed to increase the level of exports and imports by road.
