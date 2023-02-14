Ukraine notified Moldova about Kremlin’s plans to destabilize the situation in the country – Moldovian President

CHISINAU, MOLDOVA - JUNE 9, 2019: PAS (Party of Action and Solidarity) Chairperson Maia Sandu talks to journalists. Vadim Denisov/TASS Ìîëäàâèÿ. Êèøåíåâ. Ëèäåð ïàðòèè "Äåéñòâèå è ñîëèäàðíîñòü" Ìàéÿ Ñàíäó âî âðåìÿ îáùåíèÿ ñ æóðíàëèñòàìè. Âàäèì Äåíèñîâ/ÒÀÑÑ

President of Moldova Maia Sandu has confirmed that the Ukrainian side conveyed to her the Kremlin’s plans to destabilize the situation in Moldova and that forceful actions involving saboteurs from Russia, Belarus, and the Balkans, were being prepared. Sandu also said that an attempt to seize power in Chisinau is being prepared under the guise of peaceful protests.

“This is a short-term plan that involves sabotage involving persons with military training disguised as civilians. They are planning violent actions, including attacks on some state institutions and taking hostages,” Newsmaker citing Sandu during a briefing.

According to Sandu, the materials transferred by Kyiv contain detailed documentation of the logistics for organizing these sabotage actions.

The president added that the security forces of Moldova are preparing to prevent these provocations and are keeping the situation under control.

At the EU summit in Brussels, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian intelligence had intercepted the Kremlin’s plans to take control of Moldova, after which the Ukrainian leader immediately passed all the information to his counterpart, President Maia Sandu.

“We don’t know if Moscow was ordered to act according to this plan against Moldova. But we saw what they were going to do. We recognized in this exactly what they were already trying to do against Ukraine, against other states, in particular in Europe. Nothing new,” Zelenskyy said.

Russia has repeatedly made sharp and rude attacks against Moldova and the Moldovan leadership, in particular after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Tags: Moldova, Russia-Moldova relations, Ukraine-Moldova relations