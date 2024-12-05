Eng
Finland donates winter gear to Ukrainian Armed Forces and prepares new aid package

”Finland is one of Ukraine’s strongest supporters, and we have no plans to change that,” Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen stated.
byBenjamin Looijen
05/12/2024
2 minute read
Flags of Ukraine and Finland. Illustrative image: Armyinform.com.ua
Flags of Ukraine and Finland. Illustrative image: Armyinform.com.ua
Finland will provide Ukraine with a 26th batch of defense aid with winter equipment. The Finnish president announced this decision on 5 December based on a proposal from the government.

This development highlights the Nordic country’s role as one of Ukraine’s strongest supporters, having now contributed €2.3 billion in total defense assistance. The announcement coincides with Finland’s expanded commitment to NATO’s training mission for Ukraine (NSATU), demonstrating how newer NATO members are taking concrete steps to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities as winter approaches and the war continues.

It is reported that Finland estimates the replacement of the equipment included in the cargo at about 25 million euros.

“Finland has now delivered defense materiel to Ukraine to a total value of €2.3 billion. This time the package contains winter equipment for Ukrainian troops, for example. Finland is one of Ukraine’s strongest supporters, and we have no plans to change that,” Minister of Defense Antti Häkkänen said.

For operational reasons and to ensure that the delivery reaches its destination, more detailed information on the content of the assistance, manner of delivery or schedule will not be provided.

Both Ukraine’s needs and the resources of the Finnish Defense Forces have been taken into account when deciding on the additional assistance.

Finland’s contribution to NSATU

In addition, Finland announced that it will strengthen its contribution to the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU). The President of the Republic decided on 5 December that Finland will participate in NSATU with a maximum of six soldiers.

The establishment of the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) was decided by the NATO Summit in Washington in July of this year. NSATU coordinates and provides planning and logistics support for Ukraine, and oversees training for Ukraine in Allied countries.

The aim of NSATU is to place security assistance to Ukraine on an enduring footing, ensuring enhanced, predictable and coherent support. The NSATU headquarters is located in Germany with additional functions in the territory of NATO Allies in the eastern flank of the Alliance.

The Washington Summit in July reaffirmed the Allies’ enduring and unwavering support for Ukraine. It is essential to implement the outcomes of the Summit. Finland is committed to continuing its strong support for Ukraine.

