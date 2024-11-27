Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Baltic, Nordic countries and Poland to step up support to Ukraine ‘in coming months’

Seven European nations committed to increasing Ukraine’s military capabilities in response to ongoing Russian aggression.
byMaria Tril
27/11/2024
1 minute read
Foreign Ministers of the Nordic and Baltic countries meet up with their Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Syhiba in Odesa. Photo via Maria Stenergard/X.
Foreign Ministers of the Nordic and Baltic countries meet up with their Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Syhiba in Odesa. Photo via Maria Stenergard/X.
Baltic, Nordic countries and Poland to step up support to Ukraine ‘in coming months’

In a joint statement released on 27 November, the heads of government from Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Norway, Poland, and Sweden pledged to intensify their support for Ukraine amid ongoing war with Russia.

These nations alongside with Poland are currently the largest per-capita contributors of military assistance to the country. Meeting in Harpsund, Sweden, the leaders emphasized their commitment to Ukrainian defense and Euro-Atlantic security.

“We will strengthen our support to Ukraine,” said in the statement.

The leaders committed to increasing support in the coming months, with specific focus on bolstering the Ukrainian defense industry and increasing ammunition availability.

The statement identifies Russia as “the most significant and direct threat to our security in the long term,” condemning its “illegal war of aggression” and its impact on regional and global stability. The countries pledged to “constrain, contest and counter Russia’s aggressive and highly confrontational actions.”

The statements comes after several reports that Russia made significant territorial gains in Ukraine, moving at their most rapid pace since the initial stages of the invasion in 2022, and after several days when when Russia for the first time deployed intermediate-range ballistic missile against Dnipro.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts