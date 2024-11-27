Baltic, Nordic countries and Poland to step up support to Ukraine ‘in coming months’

In a joint statement released on 27 November, the heads of government from Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Norway, Poland, and Sweden pledged to intensify their support for Ukraine amid ongoing war with Russia.

These nations alongside with Poland are currently the largest per-capita contributors of military assistance to the country. Meeting in Harpsund, Sweden, the leaders emphasized their commitment to Ukrainian defense and Euro-Atlantic security.

“We will strengthen our support to Ukraine,” said in the statement.

The leaders committed to increasing support in the coming months, with specific focus on bolstering the Ukrainian defense industry and increasing ammunition availability.

The statement identifies Russia as “the most significant and direct threat to our security in the long term,” condemning its “illegal war of aggression” and its impact on regional and global stability. The countries pledged to “constrain, contest and counter Russia’s aggressive and highly confrontational actions.”

The statements comes after several reports that Russia made significant territorial gains in Ukraine, moving at their most rapid pace since the initial stages of the invasion in 2022, and after several days when when Russia for the first time deployed intermediate-range ballistic missile against Dnipro.

