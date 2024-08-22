Danish ex-rapper who favoured Putin and fought in Ukraine terminates his military contract 

A Russian military court declared the contract between Danish citizen Nicklas Hoffgaard and the Russian Ministry of Defense illegal, leading to its termination, according to Mediazona.

Hoffgaard was sent to fight in Luhansk Oblast, where the Dane complained that his servicemates forced him to drink vodka and hinted that he was a spy for the US or Denmark.

Russia is known for recruiting foreigners to fight in its war with Ukraine as a way to bolster its military forces amid heavy casualties and dwindling domestic recruitment. The recruits are often motivated by financial incentives, citizenship, or promises of a better life.

His lawyer, Roman Petrov, argued that his client did not understand the contract’s terms due to language barriers. He claimed that Hoffgaard wanted to be useful to Russia, according to Mediazona.

Hoffgaard, now 33, was previously known in Denmark as rap artist Stanley Most, but in 2018 he announced the end of his career.

His identity, while withheld by his lawyer in earlier media appearances, was disclosed on Danish Reddit and on the court’s website. The Dane’s defense did not reveal his name due to the foreigner’s fear of criminal prosecution for mercenary in his homeland

He arrived in Russia in mid-2023, drawn by his support for Vladimir Putin and dissatisfaction with European values.

He initially received a residence permit but, facing delays in its renewal, signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense in hopes of expediting his path to Russian citizenship and believing that he would be able to choose his own position in the army. Hoffgaard wanted to become a border guard in Siberia.

By January 2024, Hoffgaard found himself deployed in Ukraine, serving in a drone unit near Luhansk. He complained that that his fellow soldiers, citizens of Nepal, were bullying him. These experiences led him to contest the contract in court.

In January, President Putin also signed a decree simplifying citizenship acquisition for foreigners who contract with the Ministry of Defense.

