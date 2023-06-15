Norway, Denmark to donate additional 9,000 artillery rounds to Ukraine

Artillery shells. Illustrative image by Ukroboronprom
Norway and Denmark have agreed to donate an additional 9,000 rounds of artillery to Ukraine, with Norway sending shells and Denmark fuses and propellant charges, the Norwegian government announced, according to The Guardian.
“Ukraine has an urgent need for artillery ammunition. We have therefore decided to join forces with Denmark for a new donation, so that Ukraine receives the ammunition as quickly as possible. It is important that we continue to stand together in demonstrating our support of Ukraine,” said Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram, adding: “Norway will continue to support Ukraine against the Russian invasion forces as long as it is needed.”
Acting Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen noted that his country would additionally donate 1,500 complete artillery rounds and 500 shells.
Tags: ammunition, Denmark, Norway