Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs urged allies to accelerate the supply of artillery ammunition

Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba urged allies to accelerate the artillery ammunition supply. In his interview for BBC, he said about this, adding that “if one delivery is postponed for one day, it means that someone is going to die on the frontline.”

The shortage of artillery ammunition is especially visible in the eastern city of Bakhmut, where the fierce battles continue.

He also said the choice every nation made following Russia’s full-scale invasion would be “taken into account in building future relations.”

On 16 March, 2023, Kuleba also discussed the issue of ammunition with his American counterpart Antony Blinken.

I spoke with @SecBlinken about Ukraine’s Peace Formula and ways to expedite the delivery of artillery ammunition. We are working with the US and other partners around the clock to ensure that Ukraine has all of the ammunition we need for defense and counter-offensive operations. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 16, 2023