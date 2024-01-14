Sweden to boost 155mm artillery ammo production for Ukraine

Norway-based international aerospace and defense company Nammo has signed an agreement with Sweden to boost artillery ammunition production in Sweden and supply more shells to Ukraine, the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) reported.

The European Union promised Ukraine 1 million artillery shells by March 2024 but has delivered only 300,000 so far.

“We are taking the next crucial step to accelerate investments in the industry’s production capacity. This shortens delivery times, increases the ability to support Ukraine, and simultaneously strengthens the supply security for artillery ammunition in Sweden and the Nordic region in the long run,” said Jonas Lotsne, head of FMV’s Army Materiel division.

The agreement will also focus on enhancing the security of supply chains for 155mm artillery ammunition.

The agreement supports the EU’s Act in Support of Ammunition Production initiative to ramp up the production of ammunition and missiles in the union to bolster its defense capabilities. Co-financed by the Swedish state and the EU, the final version of the contract will be drafted when the union allocates funds for the first quarter of 2024.

The agreement is also part of Sweden’s support for Ukraine amid the Russo-Ukrainian war. Other Nordic countries, such as Norway and Denmark, have also sent artillery rounds to assist the country against the invasion.

Read more: