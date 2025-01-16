Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukrainian FM: Czech initiative delivers 80% of promised ammunition to Ukraine

The Czech ammunition procurement initiative has delivered 520,000 155mm shells to Ukraine by the end of 2024, meeting 80% of its targets, Ukraine’s FM confirmed
byMaria Tril
16/01/2025
2 minute read
ukraine's Fm Sybiha
Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha. Photo: Ukraine’s MFA Press Service
Ukrainian FM: Czech initiative delivers 80% of promised ammunition to Ukraine

Ukraine has received 520,000 155mm artillery shells and various other calibers through the Czech ammunition procurement initiative by the end of 2024, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha told European Pravda in an interview.

The Czech Initiative refers to a significant program launched by the Czech Republic to supply artillery ammunition to Ukraine. Czech President Petr Pavel announced about it in February 2024 during the Munich Security Conference with an initial goal of procuring 800,000 artillery shells for Ukraine.

The initiative is capable of supplying between 50,000 and 100,000 large-caliber shells per month, significantly boosting Ukraine’s artillery capabilities amidst the ongoing Russian war.

According to Sybiha, the Czech side has fulfilled its promise, and “up to 80%” of the promised ammunition has been delivered to Ukraine.

The initiative’s success depends on donor funding, as the Czech Republic collects contributions from partner countries, Sybiha said. The initiative involved approximately 20 countries, including Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and several others from the European Union.

“We were honest with them when certain questions arose, but overall this initiative is very useful,” the minister said.

Beyond the Czech initiative, Ukraine has independently located “hundreds of thousands of shells of various calibers” abroad, including the “most scarce and most needed by our artillery,” Sybiha said. The only missing element is funding, which Ukraine is actively discussing with partners.

“If we manage to combine the Czech initiative and the quantities we found on our own, this will add confidence in supplying our soldiers on the frontline,” the minister added.

Regarding domestic production, Sybiha said that Ukraine now meets about 30% of its armed forces’ needs for 155mm artillery shells, up from zero capacity on 24 February 2022.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!