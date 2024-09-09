Eng
Latvia confirms that downed UAV was Russian Shahed with explosive device

A Russian military drone carrying explosives crashed in eastern Latvia on Saturday, prompting calls for increased border security.
09/09/2024
2 minute read
latvia
Latvia bordering with Russia. Illustrative photo.
Latvia confirms that downed UAV was Russian Shahed with explosive device

A Russian unmanned aerial vehicle crashed in Latvia’s Rezekne region on 7 September, the Latvian Ministry of Defense has confirmed.

According to Delfi, the drone was identified as a military-grade Russian Shahed-type UAV carrying an explosive device.

The Latvian National Armed Forces (NBS) detected the drone’s entry into Latvian airspace from Belarus and monitored its movements until it crashed.

“We assessed and monitored the situation, how dangerous it was, and whether objects and civilians could be threatened,” NBS Commander Lieutenant General Leonīds Kalniņš told LETA news agency.

Latvian authorities, including the State Police, continue investigating the incident. NATO command has been informed, as have responsible state officials, law enforcement agencies, and regional NATO countries.

Defense Minister Andris Sprūds emphasized the need to strengthen Latvia’s eastern border defenses: “This situation confirms that we must continue the work we have started in strengthening Latvia’s eastern border, including the development of air defense capabilities and electronic warfare capabilities that allow limiting the operation of various unmanned aerial vehicles.”

Foreign Minister Baiba Braže announced that a representative of the Russian embassy would be summoned to the Foreign Ministry on 9 September.

“Russia’s war in Ukraine requires us not to lose vigilance. Today, a similar incident occurred in Romania. We are vigilant, determined, and calmly weighing further steps involving allies,” Braže said.

The Romanian Ministry of Defense reported on 9 September that debris from a Russian drone was discovered on Romanian territory. The drone fragments were found near the Ukrainian border, close to the town of Periprava in Tulcea County.

This is not the first time Romanian authorities have found Russian drone debris on their territory since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine. The ministry reports that similar incidents have occurred several times before.

Prime Minister Evika Siliņa stressed that Latvia, together with NATO allies, is guarding its airspace and continues to protect the external borders of the European Union and NATO.

“The NBS has already additionally strengthened air defense capabilities on the eastern border,” Siliņa added.

The incident comes as Latvia has been strengthening its land borders, airspace, and territorial waters defense in light of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. NATO allies are providing air policing missions over the Baltic states on a rotational basis.

