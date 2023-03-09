Volunteer who fought against Russians in Ukraine detained in Georgia

georgian volunteer fought ukraine against russia detained georgia

The Georgian Ministry of the Interior has confirmed Khmaladze's arrest for for disobedience and hooliganism, an illustrative image/ Source: Source: Radio Tavisupleba (Radio Liberty) 

Latest news Ukraine

During protests in Georgia, Nadym Khmaladze, who fought alongside the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Ukraine, was detained, as reported by Georgian Service Radio Tavisupleba (Radio Liberty)

The Georgian Ministry of the Interior has confirmed Khmaladze’s arrest.

On 8 March, at approximately 4:00 pm, he was arrested at Freedom Square in Tbilisi for disobedience and hooliganism.

Criminal police officers detained Khmaladze, according to lawyer Tornike Bakradze.

“Neither he nor I have seen the detention protocol. He was told verbally that it involved verbal insults, which is difficult to prove, and he could not have committed a crime at the time of his detention because he was giving an interview to a journalist,” said Bakradze.

Khmaladze was one of the first Georgian volunteers to go to Ukraine. There he actively took part in fighting against the Russians.

On 6 March, Nadym Khmaladze returned to Tbilisi.

According to Tornike Bakradze, Khmaladze was detained at the Georgian border for an extended period of time without explanation. Consequently, Khmaladze became aware that he was being followed in the city.

Read also:

Russia should withdraw from Abkhazia and Ossetia as part of Ukraine peace deal – Georgian President

Georgian Legion joined Ukrainian Army in fight against one enemy – Russia

Your opinion matters! 

Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags