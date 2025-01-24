Support us on Patreon
Austrian volunteer Richard S. was killed by drone strike in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
byOlena Mukhina
24/01/2025
A Ukrainian soldier. Source: Ukraine’s Luhansk operational-tactical group
Austrian volunteer dies fighting for Ukrainian forces

Richard S, a 30-year-old Austrian volunteer, has been killed fighting against Russian invaders in Ukraine, according to European Pravda.

Volunteers from all over the world are helping Ukraine fight Russian troops on the front lines. Representatives from more than 70 countries are currently serving in the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Some 400 and 600 foreign recruits join the Ukrainian military each month. However, some are filtered out during physical training, medical evaluations, and other selection stages.

Initial reports of the death of Richard S. appeared on social media. The information was later confirmed by Austria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and published by the Austrian outlet Österreich.

“He loved his homeland and his family, but since the start of the full-scale war, he stood in support of my family (Ukraine – ed.),” wrote his friend of the volunteer under his photo.

The Austrian volunteer reportedly died as a result of a drone attack.

In December 2024, Georgian national Dzhaba Kvaratskhelia was killed in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, which Ukraine has been under Ukrainian control since August 2024.

Georgia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs officially confirmed his death. Kvaratskhelia, who was reportedly the commander of the Free Georgia unit, died in a battle with approximately 300 Russian soldiers.

