Georgian volunteer died defending Ukraine in Kursk Oblast

His name was Dzhaba Kvaratskhelia
byLesia Dubenko
22/12/2024
1 minute read
Georgian volunteer in Ukraine
Dzhaba Kvaratskhelia/ Telegram channel Georgian passerby
Georgian national Dzhaba Kvaratskhelia has died fighting for Ukraine.

According to Interpress News, he was killed in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, which Ukraine has been occupying since August 2024.

Georgia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed his death. Kvaratskhelia, who was reportedly the commander of the Free Georgia unit, died in a battle with approximately 300 Russian soldiers in Kursk Oblast.

Georgian volunteer-focused Telegram channel Georgian Passerby cited Ukrainian comrades of the fighter, stating that Kvaratskhelia died alongside three other defenders.

Kvaratskhelia has been a devoted defender of Ukraine. In September 2023,  Kvaratskhelia was awarded the Golden Cross badge for his exemplary performance in combat operations in the Bakhmut sector.

