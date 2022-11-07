Georgian Legion joined Ukrainian Army in fight against one enemy – Russia

The leader of the Georgian Legion, Mamuka Mamulashvili in an interview with Sky News said that soldiers had been fighting for eight years in Ukraine. During their service, some fighters”didn’t have a salary for a long time” but they stayed for the idea to be free.

As for now, 20% of Georgia is occupied by Russian troops. Ukraine and Georgia have one enemy – Russia which is a terrorist state, Misha, who heads one of the legion’s artillery units said.

Georgian fighters do not believe the war could be solved by diplomacy with Russia. They say Russia understands only the language of force and a “bullet.”