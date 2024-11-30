Eng
Two Georgian diplomats resign in protest of governmental crackdowns

byLesia Dubenko
30/11/2024
1 minute read
Georgian diplomats resign
David Solomonia and Otar Berdzenishvili
Georgia’s Ambassador to the Netherlands David Solomonia and Ambassador to Bulgaria Otar Berdzenishvili resigned following the government’s decision to abandon the country’s EU integration path “until 2028.”

The decision comes after the government led by PM Irakli Kobakhidze launched massive crackdowns on protesters across the country who disagree with the decision.

In his letter, published on social media by his sister Nino Solomonia, he wrote that the “majority of my three decades in the Georgian diplomatic service have been dedicated to working on the issue of European integration,” adding that it is “a great happiness when your professional obligations coincide with your life choices.”

He emphasised that he “faithfully” performed his duties so that he could impact some processes: “Today, this hope has ended.”

“I condemn any violence and am leaving the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to the Kingdom of the Netherlands,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, Berdzenishvili wrote on X that throughout his service he’s been “actively engaged with my fellow colleagues in advancing Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic and EU integration process and building solid and trustful strategic partnerships with our allies, especially with the United States” and that “our tireless efforts shouldn’t be compromised or undermined by any means.”

He added the hashtag: No To Violence Against Free Will of Peaceful Protesters, Full Solidarity!!!

At least 107 people were detained in Tbilisi and 10 in Batumi, with authorities warning these numbers may rise, OC-media and JAMnews report.

