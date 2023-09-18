Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Bloomberg: EU likely to ban Russian diamonds in 12th Russia sanctions package

The EU is considering further sanctions on Russia, including a ban on diamonds and tapping frozen assets to assist Kyiv, according to Bloomberg sources.
byYuri Zoria
18/09/2023
1 minute read
The EU will discuss its 12th Russian Sanctions Package, which could be presented as early as October, and would likely include the G-7 type ban on Russian diamonds, Bloomberg reports, referring to its sources.

“The new measures, which could be presented as early as next month, would likely include the EU’s version of the upcoming G-7 ban [on purchasing Russian diamonds] and possibly a long-awaited proposal to use the profits generated by frozen central bank assets to aid Kyiv, according to people familiar with discussions,” Bloomberg says.

Some EU members, including Poland and the Baltic states, call for additional sanctions on LNG and IT services, and on Russia’s nuclear sector to be included in the package, according to Bloomberg sources.

Additionally, Poland wants to boost restrictions on previously sanctioned products.

“Its proposals include lowering import quotas for synthetic rubbers, making steel restrictions more effective and introducing a ban on solid caustic soda. Warsaw is also seeking a new sanctions package against Belarus,” Bloomberg says referring to an unspecified document.

