Ukraine’s MFA urged Georgia to respect its citizens’ European aspirations, resume reforms, and condemned halting EU talks amid democratic backsliding and Moscow’s influence.
by Yuri Zoria
29/11/2024
2 minute read
Riot police use water cannons to clear the road of protesters, including some pointing lasers. Tbilisi, 28 November 2024. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media
Ukraine condemns violent crackdown on peaceful protests in Tbilisi

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) issued a strong condemnation on 29 November against the Georgian government for its use of force in dispersing peaceful protests in Tbilisi. The protests erupted after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced on 28 November that Georgia would postpone EU accession negotiations until the end of 2028.

The Pro-Russian Georgian Dream party claimed victory in October elections with 54% of votes, while opposition parties alleged fraud and boycotted parliament. Yesterday, Georgian PM Kobakhidze announced halting EU talks until 2028, sparkling protests in Tbilisi were dispersed with water cannons and tear gas, leaving 43 arrested. Media reported police brutality, especially against journalists, while the opposition claimed two women leaders were injured in clashes. Over 100 Georgian diplomats criticized the government’s decision to suspend EU talks, citing constitutional obligations, Reuters reports.

According to the Ukrainian MFA, the crackdown on demonstrators and the decision to delay EU talks signal a retreat from democratic processes in Georgia.

“This decision, alongside the use of force against peaceful protesters, demonstrates the rollback of democratic reforms in favor of Moscow’s agenda,” the statement said, adding: “No wonder  that Georgia’s leadership has already received public praise from the Kremlin for actions opposing its people’s European choice.”

The Ukrainian MFA also expressed disappointment in the Georgian government’s refusal to accept financial support from the EU, which Kobakhidze described as “pressure” on Georgia.

International observers have linked the protests to alleged irregularities during Georgia’s parliamentary elections on 26 October. The Ukrainian MFA called for these irregularities to be investigated, and for those responsible to be held accountable.

“We call on the government of Georgia to respect the aspirations of the overwhelming majority of the Georgian people to be an integral part of a free and democratic Europe, and to return to implementing all the reforms necessary for the country’s EU membership,” the Ukrainian MFA said.

