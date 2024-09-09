Ukraine launches domestic production of grenades

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has announced the codification and approval for the use of new domestically produced hand grenades by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. These grenades are analogs to the Soviet-era F-1 and RGD-5 models, marking a significant development in Ukraine’s defense industry capabilities.

The production highlights the rapidly growing Ukrainian domestic defense industry, which has been increasing the production of all key types of ammunition and various types of weapons and vehicles.

“The Ukrainian-made ammunition meets the characteristics of modern close combat weapons. Previously, we did not have production of this type of grenades,” the Ministry of Defense press service stated.

The newly approved defensive fragmentation grenade, similar to the Soviet F-1, is designed to engage exposed enemy personnel. Due to its powerful effect, the Ministry emphasizes that it should only be used from cover.

Additionally, the Ministry has codified and adopted an offensive time-delay hand grenade, analogous to the Soviet RGD-5. Ukrainian manufacturers have already established serial production of this grenade. By producing these grenades locally, Ukraine reduces its dependence on foreign suppliers and strengthens its ability to equip its armed forces with essential close combat weapons.

The Ministry of Defense’s announcement underscores Ukraine’s commitment to developing and manufacturing its own military equipment, a strategy that could have long-term implications for the country’s defense industry and military self-sufficiency.

Related: