Romania finds wreckage of Russian drone on border with Ukraine

Romanian F-16 fighters were scrambled in response to a Russian drone entering the country’s airspace, with wreckage later discovered near the Ukrainian border.
byMaria Tril
09/09/2024
1 minute read
An F-16 fighter jet at Romania's 86th military air base
An F-16 fighter jet at Romania’s 86th military air base in Fetesti, Romania, on 13 November 2023. Credit: AFP
The Romanian Ministry of Defense reported on 9 September that debris from a Russian drone was discovered on Romanian territory. The drone fragments were found near the Ukrainian border, close to the town of Periprava in Tulcea County.

According to the ministry, the drone “was used by the Russian side to attack civilian objects and port infrastructure of Ukraine on the night of 8 September.”

The ministry reports that the search for additional drone wreckage is ongoing at another potential crash site near Caraorman.

This incident follows a previous announcement on 8 September, when the Romanian Defense Ministry reported that a Russian drone had entered the country’s airspace. In response, Romania scrambled two F-16 fighter jets “to monitor the air situation.”

“The Ministry of National Defense firmly condemns these attacks carried out by the Russian Federation against Ukrainian civilian objects and infrastructure, which are unjustified and seriously violate international law.”

This is not the first time Romanian authorities have found Russian drone debris on their territory since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine. The ministry reports that similar incidents have occurred several times before.

