Ukrainian forces destroy Russians with new kamikaze drone

The Ukrainian kamikaze drone, UAS SETH, first unveiled in December 2024, is already proving its effectiveness on the battlefield, taking down Russian forces, according to Defense Express.

Unmanned systems and drones have become one of the most crucial elements of modern warfare—constantly evolving, holding the front line, advancing positions, protecting Ukrainian soldiers, and destroying Russian troops and equipment.

The 12th Special Purpose Brigade Azov has deployed the UAS SETH drones along the Toretsk front in Donetsk Oblast.

Notably, the UAS SETH is a fully automated drone. The operator selects a target location via a cursor, removing the reliance on the operator’s skill to guide the drone effectively.

Though visually similar to other drones, such as the Shahed-136, ASN-301, Chien Hsiang, IAI Harpy, and ARD-10, Ukraine’s UAS SETH is much smaller and compact enough to be held in one hand.

The drone operates as a loitering munition, capable of striking targets from several dozen kilometers away.

Further enhancing its stealth, the UAS SETH is equipped with an electric motor, making it harder to detect in both thermal and acoustic ranges. It is also likely to feature a jamming-resistant satellite navigation receiver, as suggested by its dual antenna mounts for communication signals.

Earlier, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi noted that in February, Ukrainian forces destroyed 22% more Russian targets than in January.

He added that FPV drones and multirotor bombers have been the most effective in striking Russian forces.

Related: