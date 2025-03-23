Ukrainian Air Force strikes Russian troops’ staging area in Toretsk

Support us on Patreon
The struck facility is a strongpoint in Russia’s defenses in the area, and the military says the attack “greatly diminishes” Russian ability to operate successfully in the sector.
23/03/2025
23/03/2025
Strike on Russian-held building in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast. Screenshot: FB/General Staff
On 21 March, the Ukrainian Air Force conducted a high-precision bombing strike in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, targeting Russian forces from the 1st Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade’s 103rd Regiment sheltering in a building and its basement, according to the Ukrainian Army’s General Staff.

For months, Russia has focused on capturing the remaining parts of Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine, targeting Ukrainian strongholds such as Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, and Chasiv Yar. Pokrovsk has been the primary focus of Russia’s ground assaults, with Kurakhove appearing to be the second major target.

The General Staff shared a video of the strike on Facebook, saying:

“The enemy forces’ location was completely destroyed. As a result of the strike, enemy personnel were eliminated, including assault groups and UAV operators.” 

Such air strikes are significant because mine facilities are often used as safe points for accumulating infantry forces for subsequent assault operations, Militarnyi wrote.

OSINT analysis by the WarArchive project geolocated the aviation struck to the Dzerzhynska enrichment factory building on the territory of the Central mine in Toretsk.

Location of the Ukrainian air strike. Map: Deep State Map, geolocated by Telegram/War Archive

The “exact numbers [of Russian casualties] are still being clarified but the destruction of their shelter and personnel greatly diminishes the ability of the Russian military to operate effectively in the Toretsk axis,” the General Staff added.

Battle for Toretsk city

Fighting for Toretsk proper has been ongoing since late August 2024. Since then, the Russians have managed to capture a significant part of the city, but battles continue in the urban areas. Ukrainian forces constantly counterattack, targeting Russian troops during rotations, making the situation in the city very dynamic.

Militarnyi notes that it is known that recently Russian forces redeployed their 150th Motorized Rifle Brigade from the Kurakhove direction to reinforce this sector.

Russia forms infantry units from nuclear forces, deploys them to Toretsk

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian forces include the Ukrainian National Guard’s Azov Brigade south of the city, the Army’s 28th and 93rd Brigades operating to the north. Meanwhile, inside the city, the 100th Mechanized Brigade operates alongside National Guard units.

