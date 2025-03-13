Support us on Patreon
Russia forms infantry units from nuclear forces, deploys them to Toretsk

Analysis confirmed that Russian Strategic Rocket Forces troops have been engaged in hostilities, with new infantry regiments emerging in 2024.
byYuri Zoria
13/03/2025
2 minute read
A soldier of the Strategic Missile Forces of the Russian Armed Forces. Photo: Russian Ministry of Defense
A soldier of the Strategic Missile Forces of the Russian Armed Forces. Photo: Russian Ministry of Defense
Russia has formed assault units from military personnel previously assigned to the Strategic Rocket Forces (RVSN), which is the Russian Army’s arm controlling land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles, Militarnyi reports. OSINT analyst Unit Observer has established that these units have already been deployed by Russian command to the Toretsk front in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast.

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Russia is experiencing high daily losses and is seeking additional troops across various military structures. Last September 2024, reports emerged that Russia had formed a mechanized battalion named “Frigate,” consisting of crew members from its only aircraft carrier, Admiral Kuznetsov. Initially stationed in Kharkiv Oblast, the battalion was later redeployed to the Pokrovsk front.

According to the analyst, movement of personnel from the 12th Main Directorate of the Strategic Rocket Forces was first detected in November 2024 at the border between Russia and temporarily occupied Donetsk oblast.

 

The 12th Main Directorate primarily consists of nuclear weapons storage bases and Strategic Rocket Forces arsenals.

In December, reports surfaced about a previously unknown 20th regiment operating in the Toretsk direction without clear subordination. Obituaries later confirmed its affiliation with military unit No. 43879 under the 132nd Motorized Rifle Brigade.

This brigade is also linked to military unit No. 25625 (“Object 1200” – “Khabarovsk-47”), No. 73752 (a repair and technical base), and No. 39995 (“Object 644” – “Irkutsk-45”), which provide security and engineering support, according to Militarnyi.

Missing in action soldiers of Russian nuclear forces. Screenshots via X/@WarUnitObserver
The Strategic Rocket Forces motorized rifle regiment was first mentioned in July 2024, indicating its formation began earlier that year. By October, Militarnyi had already reported on the creation of Strategic Rocket Forces infantry units in Russia.

The first mention of the Strategic Rocket Forces motorized rifle regiment dates to July 2024, indicating its formation began in mid-2024. In October 2024, Militarnyi had already reported on the formation of Strategic Rocket Forces infantry units in Russia.

