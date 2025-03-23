Frontline report: Ukraine’s once-scandalous Anne of Kyiv Brigade may now save Pokrovsk

Today, there are many important updates from the Pokrovsk direction. With their initial advances securing key positions west of Pokrovsk, Ukrainian forces are now entering the next phase of their counteroffensive. As elite assault units push deeper into Russian-held territory, the town of Shevchenko has become the focal point of intense fighting, the outcome of which could reshape the entire battlefield.

Following the meeting between Trump and Putin, Russia agreed to a ceasefire in the air, holding strikes on energy infrastructure and military assets. However, as Russia denied a ceasefire on the ground, the Ukrainians are increasing the pressure on the front lines to force the Russian leadership to reconsider their choices. The primary objective of Ukrainians in this area is to completely eliminate the Russian pincer on the western flank of Pokrovsk. After the Russians failed to take Pokrovsk into a pocket, they had depleted their offensive capabilities, and months of fighting had left Russian soldiers exhausted and unable to maintain the pressure.

Ukrainians target Shevchenko to break Russian lines

Ukrainians intend to exploit this weakness and push Russians back from Pokrovsk, allowing Russians to recuperate and prepare for a renewed offensive effort on Pokrovsk. To push the Russian forces out of this area, the Ukrainians initiated the second stage of their counteroffensive. The first stage enabled Ukrainians to establish control of frontline settlements such as Kotlyne, Pischane, and Uspenivka, as well as retake key defensive positions on higher elevations, thereby dismantling the immediate threat posed by the Russian western pincer. With Russian defenses breached, Ukrainians can now focus on Shevchenko, a strategically vital town and the last Russian foothold from which they could restore their assaults on Pokrovsk.

If we take a look at the topographic map, we can see that Shevchenko is also the last remaining Russian foothold on the high-ground plateau around Pokrovsk. Securing Shevchenko would give Ukrainians complete control of this area, creating a so-called fortress Pokrovsk on the high ground. Additionally, from the high ground, Ukrainians would gain fire control over the Russian ground lines of communication of the Russian western pincer in the lowlands. This would be the nail in the coffin for the Russian efforts here, enabling a swift Ukrainian advance to reclaim the area. The Russians understand this, so they throw all available forces and resources to defend Shevchenko from the Ukrainian counterattacks.

Ukrainian forces cut off Russian reinforcements

However, due to months of heavy attrition and Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian reinforcement roads leading into the settlement, the Russian contingent in Shevchenko consisted mainly of disorganized forces with low unit cohesion. Opposing them were the Ukrainian 155th Anne of Kyiv brigade and the battle-hardened 425th Skala Assault Regiment. This was a conscious choice, as the Anne of Kyiv brigade, initially trained and equipped in France, faced early setbacks and mismanagement when initially deployed to the contact line. However, after being rotated, adequately prepared, and gaining significant combat experience defending another sector, they were now ready to be used in the battle for Shevchenko.

To further enhance their effectiveness, the Ukrainian command paired them with the seasoned Skala Assault Regiment for joint operations. With proper management and coordination with the seasoned unit, the brigade is evolving into a highly lethal and effective fighting force, living up to its name. This allowed the Ukrainians to advance into the southwestern part of the town, effectively blocking Russian reinforcements from moving along the road. Now, the Russian flow of soldiers into Shevchenko is running dry, as the only viable reinforcement roads left are through the open fields, heavily patrolled by Ukrainian drones.

Overall, the Ukrainians continued their series of successful counterattacks as part of the broader Ukrainian counteroffensive at Pokrovsk. Taking Shevchenko would solidify a fortress Pokrovsk on the high ground and place Russian positions to the west at risk of collapse. This means that a Ukrainian victory here would significantly shift the balance of power in this sector’s battlefield, strengthening Ukraine in the ongoing peace negotiations.

