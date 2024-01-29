Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

Russo-Ukrainian war, day 704: Russia uses North Korean missiles in latest attack on Kyiv

Russia fired at least one North Korean ballistic missile at Ukraine’s capital in a recent strike. Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has urged the EU to send more aid to Ukraine.
byOlena Mukhina
29/01/2024
3 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Exclusives

Defense expert: Ukraine aid ramps up fast despite Western bureaucracy, isn’t “drip-feeding”. “A year ago, the debate was still going on about tanks. Fighter jets were not even in the making,” stresses Andras Racz
What long-range weapons Ukraine can get in the wake of Ramstein-18 meeting. Ukraine’s Defense Ministry says the latest Ramstein Format meeting paid special attention to deep-strike weapon supplies to Ukraine, experts predict missile-bomb hybrids for HIMARS or US cruise/ballistic missiles among the most probable acquisitions.

Military

Commander: Ukraine would win faster if allowed to hit Russia with Western weapons. Ukraine’s navy commander, Vice Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa, told Sky News that the war course would have been very different had Ukrainian forces been allowed to use Western munitions without restrictions from the very beginning. He also named two main objectives of Ukrainian operations in the Black Sea.

Intelligence and technology

Telegraph: Russian military spending seven times higher than NATO average. According to only official information, Russia spends 29% of all public expenditures on defense, while the NATO average is 4.3%, including the vast 11% contribution from the USA. The actual number may be even more in favor of Russia due to a large part of classified expenditures.

Insider: Taiwan becomes Russia’s top supplier of precision machine tools. An investigation has exposed how Russia has tapped Taiwan as its primary source of banned high-tech machine tools by evading sanctions through intermediaries in Türkiye and China

International

Scholz urges EU states to provide more aid to Ukraine. Scholz urges the EU member nations to send Ukraine more aid, with Germany committing €7 billion in 2024, over half the bloc’s total funding.

France accuses Russia of fake news campaign after debunked mercenary strike. France’s defense minister has slammed what he called Russian fake news aimed at discrediting French nationals fighting alongside Ukraine.

Humanitarian and social impact

Russian rockets attack civilian residences in Ukraine’s Myrnohrad at night, injuring three, including 15-year-old. In the early hours of 28 January 2024, Russian forces launched a missile attack on a residential area of Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast, 30 kilometers from the frontline.

UK intel: arson attacks on Russian military enlistment centers double over six months. This may indicate people’s distrust of the government’s promise not to carry out a new wave of mobilization.

Hungary far-right party calls for seizing Ukraine’s Zakarpattia if Russia wins. The leader of the Hungarian party Mi Hazank (Our Homeland), Laszlo Toroczkai, stated that his party would lay claim to Ukraine’s Zakarpattia region if Ukraine loses its statehood due to the war with Russia.

Avon continues doing business in Russia despite Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine. BBC investigation shows Avon expanding Russia operations – UK-headquartered cosmetics firm still making products outside Moscow and recruiting Russian sales agents during Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.

New developments

SBU uncovers that officials, arms dealers steal some $40 mn budget for 100K mortar shells. Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), in collaboration with top military officials, has exposed a massive embezzlement scheme within the Defense Ministry, involving about $40 million earmarked for 100,000 mortar shells, implicating dubious arms contractors and bureaucrats, the SBU reports.

Read our earlier daily review here

As of 28 Jan 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

    • Personnel: 382110 (+740)
    • Tanks: 6280 (+9)
    • APV: 11671 (+19)
    • Artillery systems: 9097 (+12)
    • MLRS: 972
    • Anti-aircraft systems: 660
    • Aircraft: 331
    • Helicopters: 324
    • UAV: 7041 (+4)
    • Cruise missiles: 1845
    • Warships/boats: 23
    • Submarines: 1
    • Vehicles and fuel tanks: 12103 (+31)
You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts