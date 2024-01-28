Eng
The number of arson attacks on military enlistment offices in Russia has doubled over the past six months — British Intel

This may indicate people’s distrust of the government’s promise not to carry out a new wave of mobilization.
byOrysia Hrudka
28/01/2024
1 minute read
One arsonist filmed himself in Nizhnevartovks, Russia, May 2022. Screenshot from the video
On 22 January 2024, Russian authorities reported there had been 220 attacks on military enlistment offices since 24 February 2022. Other statistics from media outlet Mediazona reported 113 attacks on elistment offices recorded 26 July 2023.

Taken together, these statistics indicate a doubling of arson attacks on elistment offices over the last six months,” the UK defense intelligence reported.

The head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergey Naryshkin, accused the perpetrators of the arson attacks of working for the West. However, the increase in the number of attacks is probably related to the growing distrust in Putin’s promise that there will be no more mobilization waves in Russia.

Further mobilization will contradict the promise Putin gave on 14 December 2023 at the annual press conference, that there will be no more mobilization in the country.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, military enlistment offices, police departments, city administration buildings, and reception halls of “United Russia” party have been attacked throughout Russia. After the mobilization was announced, the number of incidents increased. No one died as a result of the arson, and the damage was minimal. Detainees are most often charged with terrorism. More than 30 cases have already ended with verdicts of up to 19 years in prison.

Read more:

